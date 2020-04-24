2020 Minnesota Fringe Festival canceled

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Add the 2020 Minnesota Fringe Festival to the list of events canceled by the coronavirus.

Organizers announced Friday that the 27th annual Fringe scheduled over 11 days in August has been scrapped.

The performing arts festival usually draws 40,000 to 50,000 people to more than 100 shows in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Executive director Dawn Bentley and her staff will be furloughed May 1. Bentley told the Star Tribune the Fringe is "in survival mode."

She said the Fringe is refunding more than $40,000 in deposits to this year's producers and artists and is losing about $160,000 in net income.

The organization is asking for the public's help as it tries to raise $100,000 so it can return in the future.

The Fringe had already signed up more than 100 companies for shows.