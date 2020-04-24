American Cancer Society affiliate continues to fight despite pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society continues advocate for cancer patients.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network of Minnesota has been working hard making sure Minnesota cancer patients get the care they need.

According to AS CAN, the top concerns they want to present to lawmakers is to raise the minimum age of sale of all tobacco products to 21, reduce barriers to breast and cervical cancer treatments in Minnesota and

make sure all Minnesotans are able to participate in clinical trials.

A recent American Cancer Society survey of 1,000 Minnesotans with cancer showed more than half of participants reported being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact included rescheduled appointments and surgeries.

AS CAN volunteer Caitlin Devos lost her mother to colon cancer. Her experience inspired her to tell her story to help others. She said cancer patients need support from their community and government now more than ever because of the pandemic.

"We are fighting to make sure make sure cancer patients still have access to treatment, those who are currently battling. The American Cancer Society especially is trying to make sure on a national level that those people will still be able to get treatment during this time," Devos said.

April 27 through May 1 is the AS CAN Week of Action. Members will present their concerns to Minnesota lawmakers virtually. Devos said it can be intimidating at first to tell your story to a legislator, but telling your story makes change happen.





