Beautiful weekend; Rain returns next week

Conditions will be absolutely perfect for the upcoming weekend! Highs will warm into the middle 60s on both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast this weekend around 5-8 mph.

Rain Chances Saturday:

There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon especially along and to the west of I-35. Thunderstorms will develop during peak-heating hours (3-7 pm) and will lose steam quickly as the sun begins to set. Severe weather is unlikely, but a couple of rumbles of thunder and some lightning will be possible.

Skies will clear late Saturday into Sunday with sunny skies to follow Sunday morning/afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s Sunday with calm winds. Rain chances will return to the forecast late Sunday into Monday.

Showers will dominate the forecast early next week with rain chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations next week could reach near 1" in some areas. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 60s for most of the week. Sunny skies will return late week on Thursday and Friday!

Have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the beautiful temperatures!

Nick