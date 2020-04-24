Help on wheels for those experiencing homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Since founding the support organization The Landing in 2018, Dan Fifield had been hoping to create a day center to help those experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

That hasn't happened yet, but another way to help is now available. It's called 'The Landing Mobile Outreach Unit."

Fifield says the truck allows him to help more people. Instead of the people in need coming to a building, he goes to them.

"With the outreach unit, what we call M.O.U., we are able to do outreach on the street maintaining proper social distancing and still be able to give our friends experiencing homelessness the clothing item they need, camping supplies, food items and things of that nature," Fifield said.

For now, the truck is parked by Mayo Civic Center Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Through this process Fifield hopes to connect and help as many as he can, and connect them with services in the community.

If you would like to donate needed supplies, click here.