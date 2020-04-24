Hormel subsidiary shuts down 2 Minnesota turkey plants

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) -- A Hormel Foods subsidiary has shut down a pair of Minnesota turkey plants after some employees came down with the coronavirus.

Fourteen employees at the Jennie-O turkey plants in Willmar had tested positive as of Thursday. That's out of about 1,200 workers at the two plants.

They're the latest to be shut down as meat processing plants around the country wrestle with workers in close quarters being afflicted by the virus.

Jennie-O's president says the plants will be deep-cleaned while they figure out a plan to reopen.

