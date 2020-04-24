Iowa governor talks of reopening state as virus cases soar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she's taking initial steps to allow elective surgeries in hospitals and open farmer's markets on the day that new positive coronavirus cases surged by 521 and 11 more people died.

That brings the state's total of positive cases to 4,445 and deaths to 107. Reynolds says Friday that she plans on further announcements of a phase one resumption of activity next week.

She says 30% of Iowa's positive cases are in manufacturing, which is mostly meatpacking workers.

Fifteen percent are health care workers. Reynolds also put out a call for nurses to work at nursing home as demand at the centers increase.

