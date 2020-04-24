John Marshall High School senior joins daily Gov. Walz news briefing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Senior and Student Body President Lap Nguyen from John Marshall High School joined the daily news briefing with Gov. Tim Walz on Friday to discuss the value of education and the difficulties of distance learning.

"Some students do not have the privilege or ability to have the space they need to study," Nguyen said. "I sincerely thank you to all the teachers who have helped make this transition so much easier."

Later in the phone conference a question was asked on why there is such a focus from the Minnesota Department of Education on the relationships between students and teachers and how that translates to learning. Nguyen offered a student perspective.

"The most important thing we have to understand is that learning concepts, like the quadratic formula, is important and you can go on Google, but it won't stick in your head," Nguyen said. "The most valuable thing to a student is a teacher who cares about them."

Third grade teacher Angela Forland, who teaches at Kingsland Public Schools, also joined the phone conference and talked about the challenges of distance learning for people in rural areas with poor internet.

"I had a student who's broadband went down and the family waited four days before they could get their internet up and running," Forland said. "Now, more than ever, our Minnesota needs to invest in connecting all parts of the state with reliable broadband internet."