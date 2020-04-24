Minnesota reports 243 more COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday, bringing the state death toll to 221.

Health officials reported that those who have died were between the ages of 50 and 109 years old.

MDH officials have stated that many of the people who died from COVID-19 in the state were residents of long-term care facilities.

The Department also reported on Friday that 243 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the highest increase in cases MDH has reported in its daily update. The previous record was reported on Thursday.

This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to 3,185. Health officials said of those who tested positive, 1,594 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said 219 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, and six people have died. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The jump in confirmed cases also coincides with an increase in testing. The Department reported in the Friday update that 2,239 more tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests completed to about 53,787.

This is the highest number of completed tests the Department has reported in its daily update so far, surpassing the previous record reported on Thursday.

MDH said 278 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 111 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.