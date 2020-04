ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - RCTC wide receiver Severyn Foster will play footall next year for Division I McNeese State University in Louisiana.

McNeese State competes at the FCS level.

This past season for the Yellowjackets, Foster caught 26 passes for 500 yards -- averaging nearly 20 yards per catch -- and 8 touchdowns in just 7 games of work.