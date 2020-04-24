Sunshine and a few light showers possible today and for the weekend

We're starting our Friday with clouds and unsettled weather, but it looks like this gloom won't last all day as a fair amount of sunshine is still possible for the tail end of the day. A weak storm system skirting our area to the southwest is generating these light rain showers, but as it pulls away to the south, diving into northern Missouri this afternoon, our clouds will begin to break up, allowing for some mild sunshine to warm our temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s with just a light northeast breeze. Overall, it looks like it will be a pretty decent end to the workweek.

We'll enjoy sunshine through most of the day Saturday before a weak disturbance moves in for the afternoon, triggering a handful of light afternoon rain showers in the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 60s with light northeast winds.

High pressure will glide in from the west for Sunday bringing plenty of bright, warm sunshine and high temperatures will be in the lower 60s with a fairly light southeast breeze.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm heading into next week, but there will be some more rain chances especially early in the week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Look for showers on Monday, especially in the afternoon hours with more widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms for much of our Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s to start the week, cooling to the upper 50s for Wednesday behind that cold front. A few leftover showers will be possible early in the day with sunshine for the afternoon.

After a sunnier Thursday, showers and thunderstorms look to roll into the area late next Friday with mild sunshine ahead earlier in the day. High temperatures will be well into the 60s for the second half of the upcoming week.