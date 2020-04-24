Walz announces new website to help Minnesotans find testing locations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced a new website aimed at helping people find COVID-19 testing locations in their community.

“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic,” Walz said in a news release. “This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota.”

The website can be found here and includes information about 127 clinics and health care facilities across Minnesota.

According to Walz, the website also includes information about the outbreak and has an "interactive screening tool" to help people determine if they need to be tested.

“Aggressive and expanded testing is an essential part of our overall strategy to mitigate this pandemic,” Commissioner of Health Jan Malcom said in the news release. “As we strive to reach our goal of testing up to 20,000 people per day, we must do everything we can to expand access points across the state. This work is literally saving lives.”

