What is contact tracing? Expert explains how it slows the virus’ spread

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - A lot has changed recently.

"It's always amazing for me to think that three months ago, this had barely started. Now, we're completely neck deep in it," said Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health Infection Disease and Epidemiology Director.

The search is on for anyone exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Who they spent time with. Who may have been exposed to them," said Ehresmann. "That is the first step in the process of contact tracing."

With more cases being unearthed every day as testing capabilities increase, the state needs additional staffers to work as case investigators and managers to track the virus spread.

"We're ramping up for that and adding additional staff from both within our agency and looking to expand to other state agencies," said Ehresmann.

The Department of Health then works with those who test positive to notify anyone who might have come into contact with them in the past two weeks. Recent stay at home orders have made this easier.

"Most people, their only or main contacts are within their household, so that's made a difference," said the MDH director.

A call does not necessarily mean that you need to go get tested, but rather you should quarantine and monitor yourself in case symptoms develop.

If you get a call, the caller will identify themselves as being from the Minnesota Department of Health. You can also call MDH to verify if you are unsure if you are speaking with a real official or a scammer.

"The Commissioner of Health does have to the ability to legally require someone to isolate themselves," Ehresmann said. "We also have the ability to require someone to quarantine themselves."

So far, they have not had to use that authority.