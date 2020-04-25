APRIL 25: 648 more cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths

(KWWL) -- More than 5,000 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state reported 648 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with 5 additional deaths. This is the largest single day increase. As of Friday at 10 a.m. there are 293 Iowans hospitalized from the virus and more than 1,700 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

The 5 additional deaths are as follows:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state reports numbers once a day, and they are typically at least 24 hours behind the current day. The numbers are typically from 10 a.m. the day before they are reported.