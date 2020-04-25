Body of missing boater found in Winnebago River

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Worth County authorities say the body of a boater who went missing after an accident in late March was found Saturday afternoon.

Adam Vansyoc was found at 12:10 in the Winnebago River between the scene of the incident and Grouse Avenue. The incident is under investigation by the DNR.

In a press release, Worth County Sheriff's Office thanks all who contributed to the recovery effort. "The Worth County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the volunteers who came out and assisted with the efforts to locate Adam. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the countless agencies that have also assisted in the recovery," the press release stated.

Vansyoc went missing in late March after river boating accident. Officials began a ground, air and water search on Mar. 31.