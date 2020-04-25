One person dead after Charles City house fire

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A deadly fire killed one person early Saturday morning in Charles City, Iowa.

Charles City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of 8th Avenue about 2:20 a.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the home's roof and attic. Once inside the house, firefighters found that the blaze was mostly contained in the kitchen area. Heavy smoke was found through out the home.

After a search, crews found one person dead inside. Their identity has not been released. No one else was inside the home at the time.

After investigating, firefighters determined that the fire started in the kitchen, likely starting form cooking materials over heating.