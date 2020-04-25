Wet start to the new week

We saw a beautiful day across the region, but did encounter some scattered rain showers. Tonight, rain showers will come to an end after the sunset with clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s with a light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Will need to watch for another day of scattered rain showers on Sunday, very similar to what we dealt with on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Another round of rain showers are possible Monday morning with partly sunny skies for the afternoon and highs in the mid 60s. The most likely day to see widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will be Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s with breezy winds.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with temperatures only in the upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day, but may need to watch out for spotty rain showers in the area.

Drier conditions are on the way for the second half of the week, starting Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rebound the mid 60s. Friday and Saturday look to be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Will need to watch out for a slight chance of showers, but it's too early to tell what will develop.