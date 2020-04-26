Klobuchar’s husband donates plasma in effort to fight COVID-19

(KTTC) -- On Sunday, a news release from the office of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, announced her husband, John Bessler, donated his plasma to an experimental treatment for COVID-19.

Blesser tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of March.

Bessler is participating in the convalescent plasma therapy program at the Mayo Clinic.

"The convalescent plasma therapy program involves giving patients an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. People who've recovered from COVID-19 -- such as John Bessler -- have antibodies to the disease in their blood, which may help fight the virus," a statement from Klobuchar's office.

Bessler is the 7th person to donate plasma at Mayo after recovering from the virus.

"I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic," Bessler said.

He wants others who have recovered to follow his lead.

“I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country," Bessler said.