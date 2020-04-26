Wet weather to start the week

We saw another pleasant day across the region today with scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening. Showers will come to an end tonight after sunset. Overnight, temperatures will be mild in the upper 40s with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Have the umbrella handy as you head out the door Monday morning, we'll be dealing with another round of scattered shower to start the day. Rain will move out of the area around noontime with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 60s, even taking a run towards 70 degrees in some areas with clearing skies.

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread for Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. Additional showers are possible throughout much of Wednesday with cooler than normal temperatures in the upper 50s.

Drier weather moves in for the late week with widespread sunshine on Thursday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 60s and continue to climb heading into the weekend. Friday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for rain showers and temperatures in the mid 60s.

By the weekend, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.