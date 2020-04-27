3-year-old Minnesota girl gets parade on last day of chemo

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) -- A 3-year-old Minnesota girl who has been battling cancer for two-thirds of her life got to celebrate on her last day of chemotherapy -- with the help of fire trucks and decorated cars.

Family and friends couldn't hold a party for Mabel Franks because of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19, so they held a parade in her Prior Lake cul-de-sac.

Mabel smiled and waved from her father's arms. Mabel had acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has been receiving chemo since she was 14 months old.

KARE-TV reports that her final treatment was a pill, and family members watched and cheered through video chat as she swallowed the medication.