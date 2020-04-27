A breezy, mild, and unsettled start to the week

We're starting the workweek with more of the same mild and slightly unsettled weather we experienced over the weekend. A weak area of low pressure centered to our north is pulling in mild air ahead of it while it also works to produce clouds and some rain showers in the area to start our Monday. Expect occasional light rain this morning with a rumble of thunder or two with clearing skies in the midday hours. The afternoon is looking brighter, sunnier, and warmer with high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Winds will be on the gusty side through much of the day with southwest winds in the morning turning to the northwest in the afternoon occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour.