A long and arduous road: ensuring veterans still get help during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused county Veterans Services to adjust how it operates.

Many of the services require in-person contact. The role of the county Veterans Services office is to help veterans navigate the complex VA system. Veteran Service Officers usually travel to a veteran's home or senior care center to help them fill out paperwork or discuss benefits.

Veterans also have appointments at the Olmsted County Veterans Service building. Other services include helping a veteran secure mental health counseling or housing.

Because in-person contact is no longer an option, they have resorted to increasing phone calls, video chats and having veterans sign documents virtually. This can be difficult for some older veterans who do not have experience with technology. The pandemic has also caused them to increase mailing documents the old-fashioned way.

Nathan Pike has been a veteran service officer for more than 10 years. He said, the number one goal is making sure veterans get benefits and care they need.

"I don't like to think of it as obstacles, I like to think of it as opportunity," said Veteran Service Officer Nathan Pike.

Pike said with the help of Olmsted County, veterans services were able to work from home. He said other county resources like Channel One food shelf and Family Service Rochester have taken extra care to make sure vulnerable veterans are helped during the pandemic.

He said the office will eventually start staggering staff. Most likely, one staff member will go in each day. They need to go through mail, and make sure they are staying on top paperwork.

The VA in St. Paul is reportedly working on bringing mental health counselors to Olmsted County so local veterans will be able to have in-person counseling a again.

The Disabled American Voluntary Services Program is still operating in a limited capacity to bring veterans to the VA in Minneapolis if needed. It is operated by volunteers.

Many medical appointments for veterans have been postponed by the VA until at least the beginning of June.

Pike advised if it doubt, to contact your local county veterans services office.

He has a quote as the bottom of his email that reads: "This march through COVID-19 will be long and arduous, tighten your straps and lean forward."