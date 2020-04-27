CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Isaiah Huber, Century Panthers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - There's not much Century running back Isaiah Huber can't do on the football field. The rising senior averaged nearly seven yards a rush last season for the 7-3 Panthers, and scored 16 touchdowns in ten games.

Then Hockey season came, and Huber was a starting defenseman for the best team in Rochester.

Spring, though, was the season Huber really had a chance to shine -- as a member of Century's returning state-bound 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relay teams. But it's a potential he and his running mates will never get to realize.

"We were supposed to beat the state record if we had a good year, but just knowing that isn't happening is just really disappointing," Huber said. "But all you can do is just keep going and just hope for a better next year."

Now, Huber has his eyes set on the fall football season. The future college football player has been working out at his house, and has his 40 time down to a blistering 4.58 seconds.

"Some kids don't have the motivation to do it when they're by themselves," said Huber. "But a lot of other kids do whatever they can do to get coaches to notice even if they're by themselves."

A ton of recruiting happens in the summers after junior years. It's when school host camps to evaluate talent and hand out offers. With all that in jeopardy, Huber has taken matters into his own hands.

"What I was doing before all this started happening, I was just doing workouts, doing the best I can on the field, and letting coaches come to me," Huber said. "Now that all this quarantine stuff has been going on, I've actually been reaching out to other college coaches asking them to look my film, see what I got."

But if they don't see his film, they'll see what he does on the field this fall. The best running back in Rochester can't wait to play under the Friday Night Lights.

"Oh man, I've been looking forward to it since my last home game," he said. "It's just been everything. All my friends, all my teammates, we've just been talking about it, and for that to get taken away from us would just be a real shame."