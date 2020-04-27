Doctors discuss new COVID-19 related symptoms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The list of COVID-19 related symptoms continues to grow as doctors learn more about the effect the virus has on the nervous system.

"The neurological symptoms that we're seeing in association with COVID-19 infection, include primarily headache, nausea, vomiting, and confusion," said Dr. Sara Hocker, a Neurologist at Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Hocker says many of these symptoms have likely been around since the beginning with some being more serious.

"More recently we've been hearing in the news and hearing from our colleagues and about strokes occurring as a result or at least in association in COVID-19 infection," said Dr. Hocker.

At first it was thought to be just a coincidence that a handful of stroke patients had also tested positive for the virus, but with an increase in younger patients having strokes, doctors now say the two are associated.

"And this is quite concerning because we are seeing these strokes in younger patients than what would typically be our stroke population," said Dr. Hocker. "These are patients in their late 30s, 40s, and 50s. And they are quite disabling strokes because they are affecting predominately larger arteries."

Experts say they will continue to add to what's known about the virus as the number of COVID-19 positive patients continues to grow. More patients also means more testing, which Rochester officials say can happen already.

"I'm under the impression that we could go ahead and take more patients or more residents through the drive-thru sites and be able to handle that pretty adequately," said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Public Health Services Director.

If you start to experience these stroke-like symptoms, go to the emergency room.