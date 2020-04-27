Four people sent to hospital after Highway 52 crash

NEAR PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- Four people went to the hospital after an accident on Highway 52 near Pine Island.

State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 52 southbound around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver from St. Paul lost control while taking the Pine Island exit. He and three passengers were taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Zumbrota Ambulance, Pine Island Fire and Mayo Ambulance helped out on the scene.