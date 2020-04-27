Hy-Vee requiring employees to wear masks, providing additional appreciation bonus to front line employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee has announced that all store and distribution center employees throughout the company are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work.

In a press release, the company said it has provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks. Effective April 27, wearing a mask or other facial covering inside Hy-Vee stores is mandatory for employees to help protect both employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company officials say other preventive measures Hy-Vee has put into place include:

Temporary Plexiglas barriers installed at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters.

Social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store

One-way directional signage for all aisles; sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use

Special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness and much more.

In addition, the company says it wants to show its gratitude to employees during this time, by providing another front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees.

The company says employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3.

This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company has provided to its front line employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.