Iowa legislative leaders extend session suspension until mid-May

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa legislative leaders say they will not resume this year's legislative session until after May 15.

The Iowa Legislative Council will meet by telephone this week to vote on the continued suspension of the session.

The date and time for the meeting wasn't immediately set.

The council makes rules when the legislative body isn't in session.

It voted on April 9 to continue the initial suspension passed in March due to increasing coronavirus cases.