Minnesota reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 214 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 14 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 286.

That's fewer deaths than the Department reported in its daily updates over the weekend, with a record 28 COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday, and 23 deaths reported on Saturday.

Health officials reported that those who have died were between the ages of 44 and 109 years old.

MDH said 214 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The Department said a total of 3,816 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 1,842 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said 246 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said about 61,268 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

MDH also reported on Monday that 292 people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 122 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, seven more than reported on Sunday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the state of Minnesota's COVID-19 dashboard, 932 of the 1,222 ICU beds available in Minnesota are currently being used by patients including COVID-19 patients. An additional 831 beds can be ready within 24 hours, and 585 more beds can be ready within 72 hours, the state reports.

