MN senator shares thoughts on Pence visit, state COVID-19 legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As Mayo Clinic prepares to host Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, State Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester, shared her excitement about what his visit means. She says this is a big deal for the state's effort to combat coronavirus.

"I am very glad that Vice President Pence is coming to Rochester tomorrow (Tuesday), to see these advancements to here about the cutting edge research that is changing the landscape of coronavirus," Nelson said.

Nelson is also happy with the passage of a bill in the state senate on Monday that helps support retired nurses who want to help fight the virus.

"We want to make sure those nurses who have retired can continue on with their pension if they step back in during this health emergency to help in our hospitals," Nelson said.

Another bill makes sure federal funds given to Minnesota under the CARES Act are properly distributed.

"It's up to the individual states to in a large part to determine how those dollars should be used. I think there is a number of things, there's the Education Stabilization Grant which is going to help out schools. But also there is a great need for help in our local units of government. Property taxes are going to be very difficult this year," Nelson said.

As the state ramps up testing and figures out the best way to reopen businesses Nelson wants to leave people with this message.

"We will be in a different place than before COVID-19. We're never going to go back to the way 2019 was but we are moving through 2020 and we are moving through COVID-19. And I think we will be a more stronger even more resilient society," Nelson said.

Nelson said the companion bills for the nurses and the CARES Act rules are up for consideration soon in the state house.