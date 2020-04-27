Pelosi is latest high-profile Democrat to endorse Joe Biden

ATLANTA (AP) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden's presidential bid.

The California Democrat, in video remarks Friday, said Biden offers "hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity."

She said he'd be a "voice of reason and resilience" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two political veterans played key roles in Democratic legislative victories during President Barack Obama's administration and in the 2018 election that gave Democrats a majority in the House.

Pelosi said she wants more "bold progress" with Biden as president. Her backing ratifies Biden's contention that he is the party's best chance to keep the House majority and regain Senate control from Republicans.

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press