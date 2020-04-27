RST prepares for arrival of Vice President Mike Pence

ROCHESTER, Min. (KTTC) -- Tuesday is a big day for Rochester. Vice President Mike Pence announced he is visiting the Med City after praising Minnesota's efforts in expanding COVID-19 testing. He'll be joined by Governor Tim Walz to take a tour of Mayo clinic.

Presidents, Vice Presidents, even the Dali Lama have all made their way to Rochester over the years.

"It can be high profile," Rochester International Airport Executive Director John Reed said.

While all of these dignitaries have made a trip to south east Minnesota for different reasons, there is one thing they have in common: the Rochester International Airport.

Rochester International Airport Executive Director John Reed stands in front of an Air Force C-17. It's one of three aircrafts that will be present during Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Rochester.

"This is a U.S. Air Force C-17," Reed said gesturing to the aircraft. "Its what the federal government uses to move vehicles and equipment and people around to support an arrival such as the Vice President."

RST is no stranger to high profile visitors. Most recently, President Donald Trump came to town in Oct. 2018. Vice President announced his visit on Friday -- and since then, RST staff have been busy.

"We work hand and glove with counter parts from the federal government, secret service, everyone involved with the logistics of the aircraft and the movement of dignitaries such as the Vice President," Reed said.

While it's not the first time for a visit like Vice President Pence, it is a visit during a unique time.

"We've got great COVID-19 precautions in place related to our staffing levels," Reed said. "We've provided masks for our people, constantly pushing social distancing and our staff has been great, being a part of an realizing that they are a critical part of keeping our community open."

Despite uncertainties, Reed say RST is ready.

Rochester International Airport prepares for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence Monday afternoon. The airport has been operating in town since 1928 and has a history of high profile visitors.

"We are excited to be a part of that and host him at our airport," Reed said.

While it may be a draw for people to gather and watch an arrival like Vice President Pence's, Reed tells KTTC that there really is no place to do that at RST -- plus, it would be difficult to do so while social distancing.

