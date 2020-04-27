Showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms return to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Tuesday. Severe weather is unlikely but heavy rain, thunder, and lightning will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

A "Slight Risk" for severe weather is placed over some of our far SE Iowa counties. A "Marginal Risk" is placed over areas like Mason City, Rochester, and into the Mississippi River Valley. The main threat for most of the SE Mn / NE IA will be thunder and lightning. The strong storms will develop more towards Waterloo, Davenport, and Peoria.

Timing:

Light rain will start in the morning with thunderstorms later in the afternoon. 2-8 p.m will be the "best chance" for thunderstorm activity. Heavy rain will be likely with some areas picking up near 0.50-0.75" of rain. The severe threat for our far SE counties will be from 3-7 p.m. The main threats will be strong winds and small hail. The tornado threat does not appear to be high at this time.

Mild temperatures are expected this week. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 60s Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and into early next week. Temperatures have a good chance at reaching the 70-degree mark several times late this week. Rain chances continue this weekend with scattered thunderstorms likely Saturday PM, Sunday PM, and Monday PM.

Have a great week!