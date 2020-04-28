Cannon Falls man reported missing in February found dead in Rice County

(KTTC) -- Authorities said a Cannon Falls man who was last seen in February was found dead in Rice County.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reported that Richard Sanders was found deceased.

In February, the Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating Sanders.

He was 37 years old at the time he was reported missing.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office thanked those who helped look for him.

This story will be updated as new details are provided.