Dry and mild conditions late this week

Lingering showers will continue overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals from Tuesday ranged from 0.05-0.33". Rainfall totals shouldn't change much overnight into Wednesday with light showers expected.

As we move through the morning on Wednesday, skies will slowly clear during the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Rainfall totals Tuesday night into Wednesday will be less than a tenth of an inch.

High temperatures Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the mid-50s with decreasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the north-northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 35-40 mph. Warmer temperatures will be on the way through the rest of the week. Highs will be back into the 60s on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures return to the 70s by the upcoming weekend!

Nick