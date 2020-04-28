Looking to reopen your business? The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has some advice

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As Minnesota prepares to slowly reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic, businesses may have questions about how to do so safely for both customers and employees.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to help businesses navigate that uncertainty.

The Chamber is introducing a webinar series called 'Path Forward.' The first part in the series is called 'Steps to Reopening Your Business Safely'.

"We're going to have to change the way we think, the way we do things in our businesses, it's going to be a challenge for a lot of people and it's going to take us out of our comfort zone," said Dan Mesenburg, ServiceMaster Restore Regional Training Manager and Co-Owner.

A big step in reopening is having a plan in place.

"The government is going to want a written plan for COVID-19 in every business," said Mesenburg. "And the state of Minnesota has been very good about this, they have provided a template of what has to be in the plan."

The plan will outline cleaning in each businesses building, screening employees for illness, and what would be done if an employee contracts the virus.

"The whole COVID-19 virus has, and is, going to create a whole new normal for businesses in Rochester," said Mesenburg. "It's going to create a new normal for customers, we're going to be doing things that we never thought were possible or that we would have to do when we, say, went out to a retail space."

Mesenburg says there are five steps to reopen a business safely.

"First designate the person," said Mesenburg. "Second, come up with a plan and the person in charge of the plan. Third, we're going to educate our workers. Then we talked about high touch cleaning, cleaning more regularly in your businesses. And then the last thing was, here's some resources that we can help you to educate, not only your employees, but the customer."

In case you were unable to attend the webinar Tuesday afternoon, you can watch it and find additional information here.