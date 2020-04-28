Minnesota reports 365 more COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 365 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

That's the largest increase in confirmed cases the Department has reported in its daily update.

The previous largest increase in new cases was reported on Saturday, with 261 people testing positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to 4,181. Of those who tested positive, MDH said 1,912 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said 251 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Minnesota health officials said about 63,829 tests have been completed in the state, including 2,561 completed tests reported in Tuesday's update.

Beginning on Thursday, the number of completed tests reported in the daily update has consistently surpassed 2,000.

Health officials reported on Tuesday that 15 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 301.

On Monday, Minnesota Department of Health officials said most of the people who have died from COVID-19 in the state have been residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH said 314 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 120 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's two fewer people in the ICU than reported on Monday, and 24 more people hospitalized not in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

