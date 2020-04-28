Outbreaks at nursing homes spike as Iowa moves to reopen

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa is experiencing a surge of coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including at one of the nation's largest nursing homes for military veterans.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that an outbreak at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown has spread in recent days to include the infections of 20 staff and residents.

Six other outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state were confirmed, bringing the total to 23 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials reported Tuesday that another 508 people in Iowa had tested positive for COVID-19 and nine more had died.

Another 304 were hospitalized, one-third of them in intensive care.

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press