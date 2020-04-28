Sheriff: Olmsted County resident scammed out of thousands of dollars

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a county resident being scammed out of more than $38,000.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a 65-year-old resident was contacted in February by a person who introduced themself as "Bill Hartford."

The person reportedly claimed to be a neurosurgeon working with the United Nations overseas. Authorities said he told the victim that he was on the way back to the United States and was rerouted to Venezuela, ran out of money and was stranded.

The person reportedly asked for money in the form of bitcoin. The Sheriff's Office said from February until mid-April, the victim gave this person more than $38,000 in the form the virtual currency. Authorities said the family became suspicious and urged the victim to contact authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.