Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today

We've reached what looks to be the grayest and wettest day of the week as a storm system moves into the region from the west, bringing showers and the threat of strong thunderstorms to the area. Expect mainly garden variety benign scattered showers and thunderstorms through much of the morning before another cluster of perhaps stronger storms rolls in for the early to mid-afternoon hours. The time frame of greatest concern is from 2:00 to 8:00 PM when large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes will be possible. The majority of our local area, including Rochester, is in the Marginal Risk of severe storms in the Storm Prediction Center's latest outlook. That's the lowest level of severe threat on that agency's scale, but a scenario that bears watching today. Areas to the southeast of I-90 including the southeast corner of Minnesota and most of northeastern Iowa are in the Slight Risk category in that outlook meaning a slightly elevated risk of activity and a slightly higher risk of tornadoes. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a cool southeast breeze that will turn to the northwest late in the afternoon after the cold front with this storm system moves through the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to slowly weaken through the night tonight and low temperatures will be in the lower 40s with brisk north winds.

Wednesday looks windier and cooler on the backside of the departing storm system. We'll have a few light showers in the early to mid-morning tomorrow with occasional sunshine beyond that warming our temperatures to the upper 50s during the afternoon hours. North winds will certainly add an extra chill to the air, though, as gusts will reach 40 miles per hour at times.

High pressure will settle in for Thursday, bringing sunnier, quieter weather and high temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a slight north breeze.

Aside from a slight chance for a couple of brief , light rain showers late Friday, things look drier as we head into the upcoming weekend. Look for high temperatures in the upper 60s Friday wit plenty of bright sunshine and high temperatures near 70 degrees for the weekend.