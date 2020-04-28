Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has ordered meat processing plants to remain open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation's food supply.

An executive order signed Tuesday by the president uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep plants open and prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union says 20 food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died of the virus.

And they say the country can't have a secure food supply unless workers are kept safe.

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press