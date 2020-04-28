Vice President Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP/KTTC) -- Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

It's an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center's policy requiring them.

Video feeds show he didn't wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19.

He was also maskless when he visited a coronavirus testing lab. And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion.

Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn was among those wearing masks. Pence's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in the day, Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had informed Vice President Pence of the policy before his arrival, but the tweet is no longer there.

Vice President Pence said in a one-on-one interview with KTTC that he chose not to wear a mask in part because he gets tested frequently for COVID-19.