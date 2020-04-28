Vice President Pence receives hope from the nation’s leading hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following a tour at Mayo Clinic Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence took part in a roundtable discussion. He was joined again Governor Tim Walz and first district congressman Jim Hagedorn, along with top Mayo Clinic officials.

"I'm leaving here inspired that we are one step closer," Vice President Pence said.

The central theme for Tuesday's roundtable: gratitude and hope for a better future.

The Vice President sang Mayo Clinic's praises; from the testing capacity "moonshot" partnership between the state and the University of Minnesota, to its experimental plasma treatment program; which Vice President Pence reiterates has more than 3,000 contributors.

"We've managed to stand up an extraordinary amount of progress in testing across this country and I want to commend you of the innovation done at Mayo Clinic," Vice President Pence said. "And I know that the governor is just as thankful as the President and I are for the efforts that you all have taken."

As the leader of the coronavirus task force, Vice President Pence touched a bit on his and President Donald Trump's quote "whole government approach." Overall, he expressed gratitude for the hospital's willingness to step up, at one point saying "it's no surprise to anyone who knows Mayo Clinic, you didn't wait to be asked."

Vice President Pence attributes much of the country's future in the fight against COVID-19 to the Mayo's innovation and progress.

"I can assure that president of the United States, your governor and the citizens of Minnesota look for the day where America is working again," Vice President Pence said. "We all know America works when America is working and the progress and innovation that you've developed here, Dr. Farrugia, is going to make it that much more possible to reopen Minnesota and reopen America."

Another theme through the roundtable -- expressing awe for all of the front line health care workers. Gov. Walz even joked that he looks forward to the day when Minnesotans will exchange medical professional trading cards like we do with baseball trading cards.

As the Vice President returned to Washington Tuesday night, he took with him hope from the nation's leading hospital.