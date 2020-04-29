A butcher shop owner says meat plants reopening is essential

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Meat processing plants are navigating an uncertain future with closures for coronavirus infections and a presidential executive order to stay open.

Terry Timm, owner of Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe in Rochester said meat processing facilities need to be open to for supply and demand to stay the same.

"There are some shortages, not terrible for us. We're not out of anything for sale for customers out front but we may be out of reserve that we have in the back," Timm said.

The JBS plant in Worthington was one of Timm's suppliers.

"Our pork did come from the Worthington plant. Obviously, until it was closed down. So now we source pork from, there's lot of other plants around," Timm said.

Timm also says the need to keep processing meat is high.

"In order to keep this, or to get this food chain running the way it's supposed to work, we do need them open. When you get multiple plants like we have now [that are closed], that's when we have the disruption. And are we going to have enough? And is the money going to go up?" Timm said.

The closing of meat plants has put a huge damper on farmers. Timm's customers like Diane Tlougan are concerned for them as well.

"It's heartbreaking, that farmers that work so hard and this is what they rely on in selling their pork and their beef and stuff, and having their plants shut down. And I also know that it's really important that we make sure that we're being cautious about the COVID-19 its nothing to mess around with," Tlougan said.

Timm remains optimistic about his business.

"We've never been out of steaks. We've never been out of ground beef. We haven't been out of pork. And I'd like to think that we won't be, but every day is an adventure so it's not a guarantee," Timm said.