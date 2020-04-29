Arizona police investigating death of former Waterloo man who drank chloroquine

MESA, Ariz. (KWWL) -- Detectives with the Mesa Police Department have opened an investigation into the death of a former Waterloo man who drank chloroquine phosphate to stave off the coronavirus. Spokesman Jason Flam says the March 22 death of Gary Lenius, who was a current resident of Mesa, is not being ruled a homicide at this time.

Lenius, a retired mechanical engineer who designed systems for John Deere in Waterloo, died after he, along with his wife Wanda, consumed a version of chloroquine phosphate intended to treat fish for parasites. Flam says the department's homicide unit is involved because it "investigates all reported deaths within the City of Mesa" and the investigation is ongoing.

Wanda Lenius told NBC News in an interview in late March that she had the non-prescribed chloroquine phosphate at her home for the koi fish the couple once owned. In that interview, she said they both each mixed one teaspoon of the chemical with soda. Gary later died at the hospital, and Wanda remained in critical condition at the hospital for multiple days.

In the interview, Lenius said she heard President Trump tout the chemical during his White House briefings. “We saw Trump on TV — every channel — and all of his buddies and that this was safe and that it was, you know, okay to take — and that may well be true, but we didn't know the proper dosage and or anything.”

A recent report by the New York Times showed a direct link between President Trump touting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs used to treat autoimmune diseases and malaria, and a surge in first-time prescriptions.