COVID-19 IMPACTS: Social distancing while seeking storm shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the beginning of severe weather season upon us, finding shelter while also social distancing if you live in an apartment or condo can be difficult.

Keeping residents safe looks different depending on where you live. Some property managers tell their residents to head to a laundry room, others are told to stay in their units.

The Pines Apartments property manager Benazir Nasimova said she has plans in place that works for her property.

"That's the instruction is for all residents in case of a tornado to down to the garage," Nasimova said. "It's made out of cement there are no additional windows except for the garage doors."

That's about 350 residents that live in two buildings who would need to take shelter in a garage.

"Each building we have 96 apartments per building so between the two buildings each building being about 700 feet long they shouldn't be a problem with the residents being six feet away between each other," Nasimova added.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuously changing, Nasimova said it's all about ensuring the safety of the residents. "There is always room for improvement so if our residents have suggestions they want to add we are always listening," she said.

If you're unsure about where to go during a storm, check with your apartment management on the best place to seek shelter where you live.

