From hammers to lunches, local carpenters give back to healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Carpenters are known for the beautiful things they build with their hands and Wednesday, they showed the heart behind that work with a special donation.

The North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters (NCSRCC), Carpenters Local 1382 and Canadian Honker partnered to give out more than 300 gourmet lunches to Mayo employees.

The staff at Canadian Honker worked for much of the night and the morning ensuring the lunches would be ready for delivery. The carpenters drove around in a white pickup truck with a large banner that sent a message of gratitude for those who work on the front-lines.

"It's with the virus and the current situation, people are working extraordinary hours and times and it's nice to pay back and say thank you," said Carpenters Union 1382 representative Jon Nowak.

While the men delivered lunches to different areas on the Mayo campus, carpenter Craig Mann serenaded staff and onlookers with his bagpipe. He recieved a lot of attention from Mayo staff and patients.

Other union members make it a mission to drive the truck with the banner throughout Minnesota to make sure their message of gratitude is seen by as many people as possible.

NCSRCC contracts with Mayo for various projects.