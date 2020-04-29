Minnesota reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 463 more cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 463 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

This is the largest increase in new cases the Department has reported in its daily update thus far, surpassing the previous record of 365 new cases health officials recorded on Tuesday.

In Tuesday's daily 2 p.m. media briefing, Department officials said to expect the number of confirmed cases to continue to rise as testing increases.

MDH reported on Wednesday that 2,915 more tests were completed, bringing the state total to about 66,744.

Health officials said a total of 4,644 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 2,043 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated. That's 131 more people who no longer need to be isolated than the Department reported on Tuesday.

Health officials said 256 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials reported on Wednesday that 18 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 319.

MDH said those who have died were between the ages of 30 and 109 years old, with a median age of 83. Health officials have previously stated that many of the people who have died from COVID-19 in the state were residents of long-term care facilities.

The Department of Health said 320 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 119 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's seven more patients in the hospital than recorded on Tuesday, and one less patient in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

