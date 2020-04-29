Navy to widen carrier probe, delaying decision on commander

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Navy has decided to conduct a legal investigation of the circumstances surrounding the spread of the coronavirus aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

This move effectively delays decisions on the fate of Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of command of the aircraft carrier April 2 after pleading for more urgent Navy action to protect his crew from the virus.

Word of the legal investigation comes from two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity before an official statement by senior Navy leaders.

The decision comes after Navy leaders met late last week with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and others.

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

