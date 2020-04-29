One injured after truck’s tire comes off, hits SUV near Chatfield

NEAR CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person was hurt after the front tire of a truck rolled across the highway and struck an SUV.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, this happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Chatfield.

State Patrol says an 18-year-old from Chatfield was driving his truck south on Highway 52 when the tire came off.

It rolled into the northbound lanes and hit the SUV.

The State Patrol said the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Canton, was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.