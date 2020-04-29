PLANTS REOPENING: Local hog farmer reacts

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hog farmer Mike Patterson is changing the feed he gives to his hogs to just corn to try and help slow down growth so they don't get past prime harvest weight.

That's just one tactic to minimize losses he expects to suffer with meat processing plants closing. Patterson's barns are past capacity already.

He spoke with us last week about his growing uncertainty.

After what he described as a "crazy week" in a situation that changes daily, Patterson is more optimistic this week. He says that local butchers and locker plants continue to help him as much as they can throughout this time.

The specter of some plants reopening is encouraging for Patterson, but he also says, "worker safety is of most importance. We want those workers healthy and kept healthy."

When it comes to euthanasia, Patterson says, "We aren't to that point yet but every week that goes by or every day that goes by we come closer to that possibility."

With a new shipment of hogs expected May 19th, he's facing the prospect of euthanizing some pigs, which he anticipates having to do. He needs to clear out a whole barn's worth of hogs to fit the next shipment.

Patterson says, "It's likely for my farm that not all my hogs will be harvested for food and that's a major disappointment for me."

After that, he went on to talk about the pride that hog farmers take in their work saying, "We're very proud of what we do as hog farmers. Yes these animals are obviously destined to be harvested but they're meant for putting food on the plate and not to go to waste."

There is no timetable for when plants will reopen but even if they open at less than normal operations, Patterson acknowledges that it is better than nothing.