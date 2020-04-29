Rochester firefighters rescue a kitten stuck in a tree

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Cookie the kitten was stuck in a tree on Tuesday, but thankfully Rochester firefighters came to the rescue

Firefighter Ketin Mickow helped Cookie get down from about 25 feet up in a tree, according to a post on the Rochester Fire Department's Facebook page.

RFD united the kitten with a new family, the Department said.

"Stay safe and please remember, we are always here for you!" RFD added.

The photos of the rescue were shared here: